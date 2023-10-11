Mandy Rose On Why She Only Did One Season of Total Divas

In an interview with Power Alphas (via Fightful), Mandy Rose spoke about why she was only involved with one season of WWE’s reality series Total Divas. Here are highlights:

On her Total Divas involvement: “It does get misconstrued because I had a lot of pressure, throughout my whole career, and that’s why the story is full circle with what I ended up doing the last couple of years. I did gain so much respect from the fans because of all that. I was constantly told, ‘she’s just here for the fame. She’s just here because she wants to get famous and leave. She doesn’t really love the business.’ I didn’t grow up in the business. We all trained really hard in different fields to get to where we are. I never understood it.”

On winning over fans and making improvements: “It was a huge challenge. You either have it or you don’t. If you want to challenge yourself, you can be mediocre, there are a lot of people who are mediocre. If you want that challenge and you want to strive, and someone is telling you that you’re never going to do this or become this, that lights a fire under your ass and you want to do it even more. That was a big part of my career and why I ended up only doing the one season of Total Divas because it was really important to me to go back to NXT and train. The schedule was way too crazy. I didn’t get any training. People thought I was training at the Performance Center, and I really wasn’t. Of course, I wasn’t great, and we all know it’s all about practice. The grind of wanting to prove to people, and yourself as well, you are surrounded by your fans and they look up to you, but sometimes they are your worst critics. Me, if I botched one thing, I was the worst wrestler in the world, and I should quit. The pressure was so intense. For me, I like that. It was a challenge and I know who I am and what I bring to the table. The right training, right time, right booking, I know I will flourish. Coming to NXT, being a champion, I got that opportunity and why I’m so grateful and so blessed. Whatever my path was…I went on the main roster after two years, which was not a lot of training in NXT, got sent back for whatever reason. I humbled, I worked my ass off, did what I had to do, and showed the world that I belong here and that I’m the baddest bitch in the room.”