Mandy Rose Recalls Her Total Divas Castmates’ First Reaction To Her

Mandy Rose says that when she first met her Total Divas castmates, there was a less-than-welcoming vibe in the room. The WWE alumna looked back on first meeting the cast of the show, which she joined in season five, on her Power Alphas podcast and says that there was a feeling like they didn’t think she belonged there.

“So I come in, and I could just see the look on everyone’s faces, like, ‘Who’s this bitch?'” Rose recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “But also, like the typical, ‘Hi.’ That’s what I was getting. It was like, ‘Yeah, you don’t belong here.’ Or the first thing Paige said was, ‘But can you wrestle?’ or whatever it was. It’s in the clip.”

She continued, “So they were very concerned about me getting training done and putting in the work, which I totally understand. Looking back at it, if I was in their shoes, I would be like, ‘Okay, who is this bitch? Is she gonna train though?’ Whatever. I get it, but I also feel like there was a lot of shade and jealousy — yes, I threw that word out — jealousy happening and it’s okay. We all go through it. But yeah, I didn’t know what to expect.”

Rosa had been a runner up on Tough Enough season six before being brought onto Total Divas.