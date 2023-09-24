Mansoor & Mace Say Tiffany Stratton Was ‘Very Close’ To Being Maxxine Dupri

Mansoor and Mace discussed a lot of topics on their post-WWE release stream, including the fact that Tiffany Stratton nearly took on the Maxxine Dupri role. The two talked about learning about the character of Maxxine during the Twitch stream, noting that they saw the Twitter account for the character and thought it was a fake account until they got a text to follow the account.

Mansoor added (per Fightful), “Maxxine Dupri was a character that existed before the person playing it right now started playing it. Maxxine Dupri, as a concept, was created that day. Knight saw that and was like, ‘That’s it, guys.’ You know what’s funny. Maxxine Dupri character gets created on Twitter and says, ‘I’m Max’s sister and I’m running the Maximum Male Model website.’ We’re all looking at that like, ‘Okay.’ A week after that, they tease the debut of Maxxine Dupri. ‘Maxxine Drupe will come out with the Maximum Male Models.’ I swear to God, when I heard that, I looked at LA, we looked at each other at the same time, ‘It’s going to be you in a dress, isn’t it?’ He’s like, ‘It’s going to be me in a dress.'”

Mansoor also noted, “Can we say who it was almost going to be? Okay, we heard Maxxine Dupri was going to be Tiffany Stratton. We heard that was very close to happening until the last minute.”

Mace added, “They did not decide until the day before. It was the day before travel. Sidney [Sofia] found out and had to go pack.”