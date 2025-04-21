wrestling / News

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show Today

April 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling founder and former TNA Wrestling executive Scott D’Amore will be appearing as a guest on today’s edition of The Ariel Helwani Show, starting at 1:00 pm EST. Today’s show will also feature reactions to WrestleMania 41. You can check out a livestream of today’s episode below:

