Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show Today
April 21, 2025 | Posted by
– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling founder and former TNA Wrestling executive Scott D’Amore will be appearing as a guest on today’s edition of The Ariel Helwani Show, starting at 1:00 pm EST. Today’s show will also feature reactions to WrestleMania 41. You can check out a livestream of today’s episode below:
