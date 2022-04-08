NXT Stars Reportedly Getting Name Change For Main Roster Call-Up

WWE is reportedly looking to give Marcel Barthel and Raquel Gonzalez new names as part of their moves to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that the working name for Barthel for the main roster is Ludwig, with internal listings showing him as Ludwig Klaus. The report notes that some other versions of the name have been considered as well.

The report also reports that Raquel Gonzalez will also likely get a name change with her call-up, though there’s no word on what the new name will be.

As reported earlier this week, WWE is planning on bringing Gunther and Barthel up, likely to Smackdown, after Gunther lost to Bron Breakker on Smackdown and Fabian Aichner split with the group on this week’s NXT. The WrestleVotes Twitter account first reported today that a name change was coming for “a debuting superstar tonight on SmackDown that is probably the worst one yet.”