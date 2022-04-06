Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Plans For Gunther & Imperium

A new report has a possible spoiler about WWE’s plans for Gunther and Imperium following the group’s apparent fracture on NXT. This week’s episode saw Fabian Aichner walk away from a match in which he and Marcel Barthel were facing The Creed Brothers, while Gunther lost an NXT Championship match to Bron Breakker.

According to Fightful Select, internal discussions have been had about bringing Gunther and Barthel up to Smackdown, with a note that when Gunther moved to the US the plan had always been to bring him up to Raw or Smackdown.

No word on whether such a move (if it happens) may take place on this week’s Smackdown or later, nor what the plans are for Aichner.