Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 4.5.22  

Hey yo, my NXT fam! It’s Tuesday evening, and we all know what that means: time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and I hope you are all recovering well from the traditional WrestleMania hangover. I’ve had a busy week, as you can imagine, but I’m feeling my outs as we deal with the fallout from NXT Stand & Deliver (and Raw) tonight. Our episode will see Toxic Attraction attempt to recapture the NXT Tag Team Championships from Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez after losing them on Saturday, while Bron Breakker will surely address his NXT Championship win from Raw. We have a new NXT North American Champion, a new Don of NXT in Tony D’Angelo, and much more. Tonight also sees Nikita Lyons battle Lash Legend in a match that should certainly be an experience that happens in the ring with moves. It’s a new era of NXT 2.0, after all — does that make it NXT 2.1 public beta? We’ll have to see tonight.

Meanhile, as I said I’ve been busy here at Thomas HQ, but I’ve still had plenty of time to get some viewing in to blow off steam after wrestling news and editing. I got the past week started off with the well-acted but meandering Italian Studies with Vanessa Kirby and the not-as-interesting as it could have been true cryptocrime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King on Netflix. From there it was onto the much better Alien documentary Memory: The Origins of Alien on Shudder. That led me down the Alien rabbit hole, as I revisited all the Ripley films in Alien (a near-perfect film), Aliens (a worthy action sequel), Alien 3 (better than I remember but undone by its last act), and Alien Resurrection (Hey, at least Sigourney Weaver’s still good in it). Saturday I went to theaters and watched Morbius, which was abjectly bad, and then I watched Netflix’s new Judd Apatow comedy The Bubble which was vociferously NOT for me. Last night I watched the new South Korean thriller Midnight, for which I should have a review up on the site tonight (spoiler alert: it’s GREAT).

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with a montage recapping of the events at NXT Stand & Deliver including Cameron Grimes’ North American Title win, Tommaso Ciampa’s loss to Tony D, Mandy Rose retaining the Women’s Title, and Dolph Ziggler’s title retention — until Monday night, when Breakker beat Ziggler for the title.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center as the new NXT Champion makes his way to the ring. Breakker says it was quite a weekend, with a lot of ups and downs. The crowd dual chants “We Want Ziggler!” “No We Don’t!” Bron talks about inducting his dad and uncle into the WWE Hall of Fame and then going onto Stand & Deliver, where he failed. He didn’t get the job done and isn’t going to make excuses, but he then went to WrestleMania and saw stars like Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. And that got him thinking he’s going to headline WrestleMania one day, and that he wasn’t leaving Dallas without OUR NXT Championship.

So he dusted himself off, went to Raw, and beat Dolph Ziggler’s ass in the center of the ring to bring the NXT Championship back where it belongs.

And HERE COMES IMPERIUM! GYnther comes down to the ring with Aichner and Barthel. Gunther gets a mic and says that was a nice little story and he had a great little weekend, but no one cares about that. All Gunther cares about is the title, which stands for being the best in NXT. The issue is, Bron can’t say he’s the best until he steps in the ring with Gunther. Bron says he’s got it tonight! Looks like we have an NXT Championship match.

The Creed Brothers are coming out with Malcolm Bivens as we go to break…

Creed Brothers vs. Imperium

This match started during the break Because Fuck You, That’s Why. Brutus Creed rolls Barthel around on the floor, then drops a couple fists on his back, but Barthell turns it around and tags in Aichner to run over Brutus. Aichner with a wristlock and maneuvers Brutus into the corner for some hard shots, but Brutus battles back with Euro uppercuts. He blocks a bodyslam and sends Aichner into the ropes, Aichner hits Brutus with a shoulder to the gut, then comes off the ropes and runs Brutus over.

Barthel tags in and locks in a wristlock, but Brutus counterwrestles and rolls Barthell around, slams him down and tags in Julius who gets gutwrench suplexed onto Barthel. Aichner with an uppercut to counter but Julius sends him over with a judo throw, Aichner into the ropes and Julius leaps — caught by Aichner into a Samoan drop! Aichner with a shot to the head, Julius fights back but gets sent into the corner, backbreaker by Aichner and Barthel tags in.

Julius catches a charging Barthel with a shot to the gut and he tags in Brutus who hits a measured knee to the gut. Barthel hits an enzuigiri and tags in Aichner, Brutus fights both of them but gets sent into the ropes, Brutus sends Bartel over the top but Aichner bodyslams Brutus into the ropes as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Aichner has Brutus in a knee submission in the center of the ring, as Brutus tries to kick his way out of it. Both men up and Brutus hits a gutwrench suplex on Aichner, then crawls to the corner. Both men tag in, JUlius in hot and dropkicks Aichner off the apron before taking out Barthel’s knee off the ropes. Big lift suplex and a pin attempt, broken up by Aichner who also levels Julius before leaving the ring.

Barthel attacks Julius from behind, as Julius was looking at Aichner. IMperium go for the double shot through the ropes but it doesn’t quite hit — and Aichner is walking away! The Creeds plant Barthel, Julius tagged back in, slam off Brutus’ shoulders and a diving clothesline finishes it!

Winner: The Creed Brothers (11:24)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: This is a perfect example of what could have been a great match if not for two ad interruptions. Looks like we have an Imperium split tease, so that should be a thing.

After the match, the two masked men attack The Creed Brothers with chairs. It’s Pretty Deadly! The NXT UK alumnus introduce themselves and mock The Creed Brothers.

* McKenzie is backstage with Toxic Attraction, who take exception at being called the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. They blame Wendy and Jacy says she’s sick of Raquel and Dakota’s reunion already. They promise to end Raquel and Dakota’s career once and for all. Mandy promises that Gigi and Jacy will be two time champs after tonight.

* Cameron Grimes picks up his North American Title and heads to the ring.

* Grimes makes his way to the ring after the break. The crowd chants “You Deserve It!” and “No You Don’t!” because fuck the NXT crowd. Grimes says we did it, and says he made good on his promise and his dad is looking down smiling ear to ear. He says he climbed the ladder to success at Stand & Deliver, noting that time stood still and all the moments of his father giving his blood, sweat and tears for this business and raising him as a single parent to be the man he is. He says he’s not going to get complacent, and will do everything he can to make sure the champion goes up, down and all around on multiple trips TO THE MOOOON!

Here comes Solo Sikoa! He congratulates Grimes on making good his promise to his dad, and bringing a hell of a performance at Stand & Deliver. He says everyone was saying Grimes would win, which is cool. But the hard part is holding onto it. Sikoa says he came to NXT to face the best, and championship run all through his Bloodline (wink wink). He says a champion needs a challenger, and that challenger is him.

Grimes says he respects solo because he sees a man who fought every day to be standing in this moment. And if he is a Champion like he says, he has to beat people just like him. He tells Solo he’s on and extends his hand. They get the handshake, and Solo pulls him near. They share some words.

* Joe Gacy is here and says that the one beacon of light in the world is family, someone who knows every side. Your deepest thoughts, your vulnerabilities, what makes you tick. It’s imperative to success and if you don’t have family, it only leads to self-destruction.

Draco is watching on TV and Xyon Quinn walks in, saying he doesn’t need to watch that. Draco says not to tell him what to do, and he doesn’t need Xyon watching his back. Quinn says no: he needs to be taught some respect.

* Recap of the InDex vs. DuSia showoff. Lumis vs. Hudson is next.

* McKenzie is backstage with Tiffany Stratton and asks if everyone forgot the travesty that happened to her last week when Sarray the Schoolgirl cost her her match. She says Sarray won’t see the sun after she loses to her. She’s a winner, she’s not a loser. She throws a bit of a fit and leaves.

Dexter Lumis vs. Duke Hudson

Duke attacks Dexter at the bell and stomps him down in the corner, then sends him into the ropes. Dexter ducks and leaps with a Thesz press and punches, comes off the ropes with a kneedrop and picks him up for a whip, reversed, Lumis with a roll-up attempt for two.

Hudson catches a charging LUmis in the corner and slams him down, laying in some shots before a cover for one. He mounts Lumis for hard punches as Persia talks trash. Axehandle to the back from Hudson, followed by a chinlock. Lumis fights to his feet but gets slammed back down to go back into the chinlock.

Hudson is bleeding from the mouth as Lumis gets to his feet and elbows out of the chinlock, then hits a belly to back suplex. Lumis kips up right into a big legdrop, he decks Hudson a couple of times and charges into the corner with a clothesline followed by a bulldog. Spinebuster for two, Indi tries to push Hudson’s foot off the ropes but Hudson kicks out at two.

Hudson out of the ring, Lumis follows and decks him. They end up in a tug of war around the ringpost, the girls get involved and they both go headfirst into the ropes which leads to a 10 count.

Winner: Double Count-Out (4:55)

Rating: * 3/4

Thoughts: It wasn’t an awful match until it ended too early with a stupid finish. Alas.

* McKenzie is with Dakota and Raquel. Dakota says they’ve done way more damage to each other that Gigi and Jacy have, and Raquel says that TA are making threats because they’re scared, and they’ll continue to remain tag team champions which is Bad News for Gigi and Jacy.

* Barthel is losing it backstage, and Gunther says he and Aichner need to get their heads straight. He’s got a title match tonight and there can’t be any more distractions.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai vs. Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne

Jacy and Raquel have a shoving match to start, and Jacy leaps on Raquel’s back. Gigi tags in and goes up top for a crossbody, caught by Raquel. But Gigi slides off the back until getting caught by Raquel for a spinning slam. Dakota tags in and gets lifted into an awkward stomp for two.

Gigi and Dakota jockey for position, bad rollup for Dakota followed by a dropkick. Dakota controls Gigi, pushes her into the ropes for an UGLY rana. Jacy tags in and beats on Kai, then mocks Raquel before tagging in Gigi.Irish whip into a clothesline, GIgi with a bodyscissors pin for one.

Gigi with a snapmare on Kai and a tag to Jacy, kick o the gut. Kai fights back but gets whipped into the hostile corner, Gigi in with a kick to the gut and then fists to the face. Jacy back in but Kai gets free and tags in Raquel, who runs over Jacy several times and hits a big fallaway slam. She walks over Jacy, goes up top and kicks Gigi down but gets knocked into a Tree of Woe by Jacy, who splashes into the bad knee as we go to break.

Back from break and Raquel kicks Jacy out of the ring, then crawls toward the corner. She shoves Gigi away and makes the tag, Kai with the Scorpion Kick and she knows Jacy off the apron, then leap snapmares Gigi down. Splash in the corner, cover for two.

Kai tags Raquel and goes up top, stomp from Kai, Vader Bomb by Raquel, cover broken up by Jacy. Jacy sent out of the ring, Raquel picks Gigi up and puts her in the corner. Kai tags in, she gets a couple back elbows but shoves Gigi in the corner. Jacy tags in and attacks Kai, she kicks Raquel off the apron and superkicks Kai, cover for two.

Gigi tags in, Jacy with a lungblower followed by a GIgi clothesline, cover but Raquel breaks it up. A little chaos ends up with all four women down until Raquel gets up and tags in, she picks up Gigi for a bodyslam but Gigi counters into a Stunner! Wendy Chu is out there but Mandy attacks her! Gii goes for the kick, Chingona Bomb but Jacy with the chop block! Kai knocked off the apron, double kick, Toxic Shock for the pin!

Winner: Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne (12:08)

Rating: * 3/4

Thoughts: There’s no getting around it: this match was BAD in the early goings. Fortunately they picked it up in the back half but still, this was not a good effort. Don’t understand giving Raquel and Kai the titles for all of two days either.

* Tony D’s coronation as the Don of NXT hosted by AJ Gallanti is next.

* We get a second vignette from Joe Gacy and Harland, with Gacy talking about how chaos defines you as a person and you do what you can to control it. But what happens when you can’t control it? It then controls you.

* AJ Gallanti introduces himself and says it’s his pleasure to introduce the man of the hour who we’re all here for: Tony D’Angelo.

Tony asks how great Stand & Deliver was? Everyone was rooting for Ciampa and thought he’d run right through Tony, but we all saw what happens. He says what he did was unbelievable, but tonight it gets even better. AJ says there’s a card on the table with his blood that signifies he’s ready to become the Don. When his blood hit the card, he entered the unbreakable oath and if he breaks it, he’ll leave on his back. His loyalty can never been questioned. He says the Code of Silence can never be broken — nice, considering it’s public on USA Network. The crowd HATES this. AJ puts a run on Tony and they do the cheek kiss thing. AJ officially and formally presents the Don of NXT. They have a glass of wine.

This was stupid.

* MxKenzie is backstage with MSK. Wes Lee says after a five-month odyssey of twists and turns, the titles are back. Carter says they didn’t appreciate them enough the first time, and Lee says all the hungry teams can come and get it. MSK says the Creeds are didn’t get their singles tag match but Pretty Deadly are there too.

Grayson Waller comes up with Sange and wearing a cast, crowing about going viral. MSK mock him and Sange say they won’t be champions for long. MSK are willing to do the match now, but Waller says they’re not in a condition. But when he’s healed, they’ll be coming for the titles.

* Dakota is losing her shit backstage and throwing stuff around. She tells Mandy Rose through the camera that she is not safe.

Nikita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

They charge at each other to start, right into a lockup. Lash grabs Lyons by the throat and knocks her down, Lyons sweeps the leg, they both kip up. Lyons with a waistlock, Lash elbows out, Lyons with a kick and a clothesline off the ropes. Lyons goes in with a kick but her ankle pays the price, Lash with a pump kick and comes off he ropes with an elbow for two.

Lash with kneeling crossface, but Lyons gets to her feet eventually. Lash with a knee to the back and she knocks Nikita down, then goes into a handspring moonsault that mostly misses for two.

Lash charges into a back elbow in the corner, German suplex by Lyons. Nikita slow to get to her feet, but she’s up and so is Lash. They trade strikes, Lyons with a couple low kicks and then a roundhouse to drop Lash. Lash gets shoves into the corner, shoulders to the midsection. Lash gets put on the top, Nikita with a couple shots to the head and climbs up, superplex! Cover for two.

Lash trips Lyons up and goes into a jacknife for two, but Lyons with a roundhouse and split-legged legdrop for three.

Winner: Nikita Lyons (4:39)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Short and inoffensive. Lash is still not ring ready though.

* Tony and AJ walk out and start talking about what to do next for dinner. Legado is there, and Santos congratulates Tony on becoming the Don. He says he’s used to being a boss, a jefe, and has some advice for Tony: keep his business out of Legado’s, and everything will be okay.

* We get a promo from Kushida, saying Von Wagner made a mistake when he attacked Jacket Time and destroyed Jiro’s jacket. He says the jacket was a part of Jiro but he’s not afraid of Wagner. He says Wagner’s time is up.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT North American Championship Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Solo Sikoa

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Dakota Kai

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: MSK vs. Grayson Waller & Sanga

NXT Championship Match

Bron Breakker vs. Gunther

The two circle and feel each other out: test of strength ends without being fully implemented. They lock up, Gunther with a headlock that turns into some counterwrestling. They end up against the ropes and break, Gunther with a chop and snapmare, but Bron with his own snapmare into a headlock on the mat. At least the crowd is chanting “GUNTHER” and not “WALTER.”

Gunther comes off the ropes and tries to break the headlock, but Bron cinches it. Forearms to the side and off the ropes it finally breaks. They trade some shots and collide with each other off the ropes, off the ropes once more and Gunther with a BIG kick to the head. Gunther with a fist to the back of Breakker, then he hits a big shot in the corner. Snapmare and a kick to Breaker’s shoulder. Euro uppercut from Gunther, Bron backs him into the shoulder and hits a shoulder to the midsection. Bron fires off with shots, he goes into the ropes, Gunther leaps but is got into a powerslam! Bron counters a takedown and slams Gunther down — the straps are down! Bron goes for the Gorilla Press but he can’t get him up, Bron looks hurt.

Gunther moves in with a chop that sends Bron out of the ring. Gunther outside and he sends Bron into the steps as we go to PIP break.

Back as Gunther battles Bron with shoulder thrusts while maintaining a wristlock. Bron tries to battle back and starts EATING THE CHOPS! It takes three to put Bron down. Bron back up and blocks a chop but gets caught with a German suplex. Bron ducks under a lunch and hits his own German suplex! They trade strikes, Bron with a clothesline and both men are down. Bron up first, he grabs Gunther and goes for a suplex to no avail, Gunther chops the elbow and locks in an elbowlock. Bron eventually picks Gunther up and slams him! Kick to Gunther, who comes off the ropes into a release belly to belly suplex — but Gunther dropkicks him! BIG Powerbomb, cover — NO!

Gunther goes up top, big top rope splash, cover but NO! Gunther batters Bron, chop to the back of the neck. Short-arm clothesline, cover for two. Gunther is getting frustrated now. Gunther goes out and climbs up top, he’s slow to get there, Gunther leaps RIGHT INTO A SPEAR! Gunther is pumped up, he grabs Gunther but Gunther with a chop. They trade punches and chops, and they’re both staggering. Kneelift by Bron but Gunther with a sleeper! Bron is fading…but he hits a jawbreaker and a clothesline. Bron picks Gunther up — GORILLA PRESS SLAM! That’s it!

Winner: Gunther (13:08)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: Great, GREAT TV match. That was arguably one of Breakker’s best matches in NXT to date and I don’t like that Gunther lost cleanly in a match that didn’t have any build, but you can’t fault the performers for this. With a feud behind this, it would have had a chance at ****-plus territory.

After the match, Rick Steiner appears on the Tron and says he’s proud of him. Big he’s being held hostage — BY JOE GACY? He says he’s going to teach the old dog new tricks, and covers the camera.

And with that, we’re done for the night!