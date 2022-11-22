Marina Shafir Explains Why She Signed With AEW

Appearing recently on The Sessions with Renée Paquette, Marina Shafir confirmed her signing with AEW and offered some details behind her choice of career decision (via Fightful). She referenced the nature of the schedule on the independent circuit as a contributing factor and explained her perspective on advancement within the industry. You can read a highlight from Shafir and listen to the full episode below.

On why she decided to sign with AEW: “Before I got signed with AEW, I was doing indie shows here and there, but then the schedule just got crazy. I got signed and I was like, oh fuck, I’m spending no time with my family, and I just decided not to do anything else. I took a couple here and there, but for me, pro wrestling is special, and you can do it however the fuck you want to do it. That’s what people say. There isn’t just one fucking way up the mountain. There’s multiple. So for me, I need to approach whatever matches that are in my future, I want time to prepare. I want time to understand what I need to bring to the table. I like that pressure.”