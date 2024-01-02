Mark Briscoe Says He Likes the Idea of Challenging for the TNT Championship

– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, AEW star Mark Briscoe received a message from a fan who wants to see him challenge for the TNT Championship in AEW. Briscoe said he likes the idea. (via WrestlingInc.com), “I like that, I like that. I’m getting a little tingle here [thinking about it]. I like that.”

The TNT Title is currently held by Christian Cage, who lost and promptly regained the belt last Saturday at AEW Worlds End after initially losing it to Adam Copeland in a No DQ Match. Earlier in the show, Mark Briscoe teamed with Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Daniel Garcia in a winning effort against Brody King, Jay White, Jay Lethal, and Rush.