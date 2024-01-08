Mark Henry Is Proud Of The Rock’s Success, Whether He’d Vote For Rock For President

Mark Henry is proud to see how far the Rock has made it in the world, though he’s not certain whether he’d vote for the Great One for president. The WWE star and actor has long been a target of wild speculation that he could run for president at some point, something he has often played coy about. Henry spoke about Rock, who he was in the Nation of Domination with and even roomed with early on in their careers, during an interview with Premier Live TV. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On if he’d vote for Rock for president: “It depends on his policy. I can’t let my personal feelings get in the way of the success of the country. He’s gonna have to woo me. He’s gonna have to make some promises and he’s gonna have to keep those promises to the people.”

On Rock’s success in the entertainment world: “I’m so proud. To see him go and do how well he’s done, it’s been very, very special.”