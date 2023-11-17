Dwayne Johnson Says The Idea of a Presidential Campaign is “Incredibly Surreal”

In a recent spot on The Joe Rogan Experience, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared his thoughts on the concept of engaging in a bid for the United States presidency (per Wrestling Inc). The star has been the subject on speculation on the topic since 2021 and explained that the data around the concept does give him food for thought. You can find a highlight from Johnson on the subject and listen to the full podcast below.

On the impact of the suggestion that he run for the presidency: “One of the parties came to visit me at the end of last year asking for me to run. It was, first of all, incredibly fucking surreal, because I was the guy wrestling in flea markets years ago looking for free corndogs and hotdogs and shit. [I] was selling my headshots for five bucks and trying to make money. It was incredibly surreal, but it was also incredible that they had all this data with which they said, ‘If this happens, here’s the result.’ It was really fucking deep. And then I started to think … because this was never my goal. I appreciate it and I’m fucking honored. It made me think, ‘Either this is an incredible thing and I’ve got some pretty decent leadership skills or things are so fucked up that [they need a movie star to run the country].'”