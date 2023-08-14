Mark Zuckerberg He’s Moving On From Notion of Cage Fight With Elon Musk

It appears that Mark Zuckerberg’s proposed cage fight with Elon Musk is off for now, according to the Meta CEO himself. As has been reported, Zuckerberg and Musk have been talking about the proposed fight since earlier this summer. The two have both professed that they were serious about doing the cage fight and several wrestling personalities and groups have weighed in from AAA to the NWA, Logan Paul and more.

However, the fight seems to be kiboshed for now after Zuckerberg posted on his Threads account to state that while he as serious, it is time to move on as Musk isn’t being serious about committing.

Zuckerberg wrote:

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious, and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Musk posted to Twitter to comment on the statement, writing, “Zuck is a chicken.”

So yeah, that’s a thing…or it isn’t now, I guess.

Post by @zuck View on Threads