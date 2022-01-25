Maryse On Her Return To WWE Television, Getting Opportunity To Work With Beth Phoenix

In a recent interview on Sportsnet’s The Big Show, Maryse discussed her return to WWE television, getting the opportunity to work with Beth Phoenix, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Maryse on her return to WWE television: “This Saturday, I’m thinking about it and getting very excited. After WrestleMania 33, I thought ‘maybe this is the last time we’re going to be together in the ring,’ and it wasn’t. It’s surprising. It’s very surprising because I kept getting the question, ‘are you ever going to be back in the ring?’ I really didn’t know. You never know and there you go.”

On getting the opportunity to work with Beth Phoenix: “I first met with Beth I came to OVW in 2006. She was already in Ohio Valley Wrestling, I was coming from Montreal, couldn’t even speak English. We go back. Now, 2022, we’re both married, both have two little girls, it’s one of those things where sometimes you have to pinch yourself and go, ‘Woah, time has passed and we are now doing this.’ It’s insane and so much fun for us to be able to do what we love and to do it together. I have a lot of respect for Beth. She’s not only awesome in the ring, but as a person. She’s someone I’m really happy to get in the ring with. I’ll kick her butt, but that’s a different story.”