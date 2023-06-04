Master Wato’s Plan For NJPW Dominion Is To “Find A Weakness” In Hiromu Takahashi

Speaking recently in an NJPW interview, Master Wato shared his thoughts about his upcoming IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match against Hiromu Takahashi. The two wrestlers are set to face each other in a much-anticipated confrontation during the NJPW Dominion event this weekend. You can find a few highlights from Wato below.

On the significance of the title bout and his opponent: “In my mind, the bigger deal is beating Hiromu. In 2017, just before I went on excursion, I teamed with Hiroshi Tanahashi against Naito and Hiromu. After the match, Hiromu had beaten me and came toward me. Without thinking, I remember grabbing his hair. Like my hand moved by itself, it was crazy. I’ll never forget that feeling, in the moment of ‘I can’t just let this guy beat me’. That’s when I felt I had to be a junior heavyweight.”

On his analysis of Takahashi going into Dominion: “He’s incredibly talented, and he doesn’t really have a weakness. That’s a strength in itself. But I think where I am now in my career, I’m at a point where I can find a weakness in him. That’s the plan in Osaka.”