Match & More Set For Next Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion

March 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion logo Image Credit: MLW

MLW has announced a match, a couple of debuts, and more for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. The following matches and segments were announced on Thursday’s episode for next week:

* Stairway to Hell Match: Mads Kruger vs. Jacob Fatu
* Alexander Hammerstone must appear or be stripped of the MLW Championship
* Gangrel makes his MLW debut
* Killer Kross returns

MLW: Fusion, Jeremy Thomas

