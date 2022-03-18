wrestling / News
Match & More Set For Next Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion
March 17, 2022 | Posted by
MLW has announced a match, a couple of debuts, and more for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. The following matches and segments were announced on Thursday’s episode for next week:
* Stairway to Hell Match: Mads Kruger vs. Jacob Fatu
* Alexander Hammerstone must appear or be stripped of the MLW Championship
* Gangrel makes his MLW debut
* Killer Kross returns
.@RealCesarDuran with an ultimatum for the World Heavyweight Champion @alexhammerstone. #MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/vvlY5ms8H0
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 18, 2022
NEXT WEEK… ⌛️#MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/kVfzvwq8w3
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 18, 2022
.@gangrel13 arrives NEXT WEEK!#MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/6XBeluV0ia
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 18, 2022
