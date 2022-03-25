wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK
March 24, 2022
WWE has announced three matches for next week’s NXT UK. The company announced the following matches for next week on Thursday’s show”
* Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Mark Coffey
* Ashton Smith vs. Trent Seven
* Amale vs. Xia Brookside
NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network.
