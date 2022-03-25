wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK

March 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK 3-31-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced three matches for next week’s NXT UK. The company announced the following matches for next week on Thursday’s show

* Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Mark Coffey
* Ashton Smith vs. Trent Seven
* Amale vs. Xia Brookside

NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading