Matches Set For This Week’s Two-Hour NJPW Strong

NJPW Strong will be two hours this week, and the lineup is now online. NJPW announced on Monday that the following matches are set for this week’s show, which airs Saturday on New Japan World:

* Jay White vs. Hikuleo

* Fred Rosser vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew

* Rocky Romero, Adrian Quest & Alex Coughlin vs. Danny Limelight, JR Kratos & Black Tiger

* Fred Rosser, Alex Coughlin & The DKC vs. JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor

* Blake Christian vs. JONAH

* Barrett Brown & Bateman vs. Chris Bey & Hikuleo

The full preview reads:

NJPW STRONG Double Bill This Saturday! 【NJoA】

Two hours of the best pure professional wrestling on the planet!

NJPW STRONG fans will double their excitement this Saturday May 5, as a double helping of the show comes your way this week. Featuring action from both Dallas Texas and Hollywood California, it all adds up to a can’t miss Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE!

Main event: Jay White vs. Hikuleo

Headlining our double episode is a long awaited singles match from Hollywood California as Hikuleo faces Jay White. BULLET CLUB’s Young Gun has stuck with Jay White’s BULLET CLUB even as the ‘catalyst of professional wrestling’ saw to it that Hikuleo’s own older brothers in Guerrillas of Destiny were expelled from the group. Yet in a tense staredown with his factional leader back at Strong Style Evolved in Florida, Hikuleo would say ‘I am the future of BULLET CLUB, but why can’t the future be right now?’.

As Jay White is set to team with Hikuleo opposite Kazuchika Okada and Beretta on May 14 at Capital Collision, he needs to have the trust of his partner in Washington DC. Will he have it? Or might it be Hikuleo taking the lead in America’s capital, and beyond?

5th Match: Handicap Match- Fred Rosser vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

As hard as Fred Rosser has fought to earn all he has on NJPW STRONG, including the respect and adoration of the fans, he has been unable to gain a victory over Tom Lawlor. Both his matches against the STRONG Openweight Champion have ended in defeat, and match of the year plaudits have been scant recompense for Mr. No Days Off. At Strong Style Evolved, and at Windy City Riot, Rosser demanded a rematch against Lawlor with the title on the line, but the Filthy One denied that right both times before offering up a caveat. Now Rosser could get his shot against Lawlor again- if he can defeat not just Royce Isaacs, and not just Jorel Nelson, but both at the same time.

Can Rosser overcome the odds in the first ever handicap match in STRONG history? Find out this week!

4th Match: Rocky Romero, Adrian Quest & Alex Coughlin vs. Team Filthy (Danny Limelight, JR Kratos & Black Tiger)

The opening match on the second episode of the night will see Rocky Romero, Alex Coughlin and Adrian Quest take on team Filthy. Romero and Black Tiger’s issues are continuing, as are Alex Coughlin and Jr Kratos, Kratos incensed ever since Coughlin picked up a win over the Most Feared to graduate from the LA Dojo. With Quest and Limelight set to bring the spectacle, who emerges from this wild six man?

3rd Match: Fred Rosser, Alex Coughlin & The DKC vs. Team Filthy (JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor)

The champion Tom Lawlor pulled the strings for Fred Rosser as it related to Mut9iny in Hollywood, but before that the two rivals faced off in six man action in Dallas. This six man main event from Lonestar Shootout is the top match of our first episode this Saturday!

2nd Match: Blake Christian vs. JONAH

Blake Christian goes head to head with JONAH in singles action tonight. Christian prides himself on being called ‘All Heart’ and he’ll need every bit of that heart if he’s to last in the face of the Top Dog. Yet Christian is as skilled and resourceful as he is tenacious, and he could end up surprising JONAH. In the same week Christian’s friend and rival Alex Zayne got announced for Best of the Super Jr. 29, could we see Christian get the biggest win of his STRONG career?

1st Match: Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Bateman) vs. BULLET CLUB (Chris Bey & Hikuleo)

The action kicks off this week with Texas’ own Barrett Brown teaming with Bateman to take on Chris Bey and Hikuleo. As the talk of the wrestling world is BULLET CLUB once more, Stray Dog Army are seeking to ride that momentum, and crash the birthday party for the group with their biggest result to date. Can they upset Bey and Hikuleo?