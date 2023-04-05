Matt Cardona Announces New ‘Big Rubber Guys’ Action Figure Lineup

Matt Cardona and Brian Myers’ Major Figure Major Wrestling Figure Podcast have announced their latest lineup of action figures. Carona took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that their Big Rubber Guys lineup will launch in May, and revealed the first look at the Carona and Myers figures.

Cardona wrote:

“Super proud to announce @MajorWFPod’s new line of figures… BIG RUBBER GUYS!!! Coming in May to http://MajorPodMerch.com”