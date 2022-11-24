Matt Cardona Doesn’t Think People Would Be Confused If He Returned To WWE With His Real Name

Matt Cardona has said that if he returns to WWE, it would be under his real name and he doesn’t think it would cause any confusion. Cardona has previously said that if he returned it would but be as Zack Ryder, noting that the Ryder character is “dead” as far as he’s considered. Speaking with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, Cardona says that he doesn’t believe appearing under his real name would cause any confusion in most WWE fans.

“No,” Cardona said (per Wrestling Inc). “Maybe for some people, but I think the whole wrestling community is smarter. I mean, look at it this way: when Scott Hall came back as Scott Hall in 2002, they got it. And if they didn’t know, they’ll find out real soon.”

Cardona is currently busy with the NWA, but has said that he’d have a conversation with WWE about returning if they reached out. There are reports, as yet unconfirmed, that Cardona’s wife Chelsea Green may be returning to WWE.