Matt Cardona Returns On TNA Impact, Laid Out By JBL During World Title Match

Matt Cardona is back in TNA, making his return in Impact only to be laid out by JBL as he battled Joe Hendry. Thursday night’s show saw Cardona make his return to the company for the first time since he lost to PCO at Bound For Glory, challenging Hendry to a match for the latter’s TNA World Championship.

The match main evented the show, with JBL coming to the ring and laying out Matt Cardona with a Clothesline From Hell when he tried to use the TNA World Title as a weapon. Hendry and JBL stared off and the latter left, with Hendry ultimately getting the win with the Standing Ovation: