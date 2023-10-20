Matt Cardona Has His Sights Set on Ultimo Dragon’s Record for Simultaneous Title Possessions

In a recent conversation with Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp, Matt Cardona shared his thoughts on his personal goal to surpass Ultimo Dragon in total wrestling titles held at one time. Cardona also revealed that he had a shot at facing Dragon at this year’s upcoming WrestleCade but that Dragon’s booking fee was unfortunately outside the budget for the event. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On trying to break Ultimo Dragon’s title possession record: “I’m almost up there with Ultimo Dragon’s record for titles held at the same time. I think I’m like one or two away, so I think it’d be pretty cool to at least tie that prestigious record. There’s a couple companies that I’m involved in that I might have some title opportunities coming up, so if I can win those, that’d be pretty cool.”

On the WrestleCade match that didn’t quite happen: “Bro, I would love that. The match almost happened — I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this, but what are they going to do, fire me? It was supposed to happen at WrestleCade this year but I heard price was a little too highski.”