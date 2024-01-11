– The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, made a surprise return last night on AEW Dynamite Homecoming, sporting new looks. Following their return, Matt Hardy commented on the Jackson brothers being back on TV on social media, and he shared a photo with them that he took backstage, along with his brother, Jeff Hardy.

Matt Hardy wrote on The Bucks, “It was so fantastic to see the Young Bucks return to AEW Dynamite. They’re the greatest tag team of this generation and the tag team G.O.A.Ts, acknowledge that. Proud of them for stepping up and calling out the Stinger. Just so you know – Without us, the Living Legends, there would be no Bucks of Youth. The Jackson brothers are one of the few teams Jeff and I actually respect. Sweet a** mustaches by the way.”

Matt and Nick Jackson made a surprise appearance on last night’s Dynamite, appearing after Sting and Darby Allin beat Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match. It implied that the Bucks might be looking to face Sting for his last match at AEW Revolution.