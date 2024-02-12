Matt Hardy Set For Live Podcast at Wrestlecon in Philadelphia

Matt Hardy is set to appear onstage at this year’s Wrestlecon in Philadelphia with a live recording of his podcast. The announcement reads:

WWE LEGEND MATT HARDY LIVE ON-STAGE IN PHILLY WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND

Hardy will host a live taping of his podcast, covering the iconic TLC Years for the first time

PHILADELPHIA – For the first time ever on a WrestleMania weekend, WWE legend and current All Elite Wrestling star Matt Hardy will be taking the stage for a live recording of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. Hardy, alongside his co-host, Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Jon Alba, will be hosting the stage show at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown Hotel as part of the WrestleCon convention at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, April 5.

“I’m incredibly excited to debut The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast on-stage at WrestleCon,” Hardy said. “The passion that Jon and I provide during the live stage shows of our podcast is palpable.”

Hardy is a 32-year wrestling veteran, and a 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion. Matt, alongside his brother Jeff, formed the iconic Hardy Boyz tag team that defined professional wrestling’s most-popular time period in the “Attitude Era” of the 90s and 2000s. The podcast launched in January of 2022, and is among the most-downloaded in the professional wrestling space, covering Matt’s Hall of Fame-caliber career. This show will be Matt and Jon’s first in the Philadelphia-area, and will cover the legendary “Tables, Ladders, and Chairs” matches that put the Hardy Boyz along with fellow legends The Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian on the map.

“Every live podcast we’ve done, whether in Boston, Nashville or North Carolina, has been met with great praise from our listeners,” Hardy said. “This year in Philadelphia, in front of listeners from around the world, The Extreme Life podcast plans to deliver its greatest podcast yet, ‘The TLC Years.’ We hope you can join us on April 5 for an amazing night of stories, insight, guests, and nostalgia.”

The event will feature never-before-told stories about the four matches that defined an entire era of wrestling lore, alongside a Q&A session and appearances from special guests. This is the first time these matches have ever been spoken about on-stage in long-form.

“Matt is one of sports-entertainment’s most prolific storytellers,” Alba said. “Our live events are a unique and engaging look into one of the industry’s greatest minds, while providing an intimate experience unmatched by others. We are grateful to WrestleCon for hosting what will be an amazing night for wrestling fans of all ages.”

General admission tickets for The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy live show can be purchased at www.MattHardyLive.com for $25. WrestleCon “Superfans” will be admitted for free.

TICKET INFORMATION:

MattHardyLive.com or WrestleCon.com

General Admission: $25

Free event for WrestleCon “Superfans”

ABOUT THE PODCAST:

Launched Jan. 7, 2022

New episodes drop weekly on Friday mornings at 6 a.m. ET

Available wherever you download podcasts or at ExtremeHardy.com

Early-access on AdFreeshows.com