Matt Hardy Says He’s Never Crapped Himself In The Ring

Several wrestlers have stories of having bathroom accidents in the ring, but Matt Hardy says he’s not among them. Hardy was recently asked by Jon Alba on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy whether he’s ever crapped himself in the ring — something MJF recently confessed once happened to him — and said that he hasn’t.

“I have not,” Hardy said in response to the question per Fightful). “But there was one time where I was sick and wrestling Shannon Moore. I felt like I was going to [crap myself]. I let out one of the most terrible gases. He jumped off the top and hit me with a corkscrew. We did a thing where I would reverse and roll through, he ended up right in my crotch and was like, ‘Oh my God, did you s**t yourself?’ No, I didn’t. It was terrible gas because I was extremely sick that day. He said, ‘You have to show me.’ When we got back and showered, I showed him my underwear and everything. ‘Look, I didn’t. I’m very rank right now. I don’t smell good.'”

And now you know, dear reader. You’re welcome.