Matt Hardy On Whether He Has Timeline For Retiring From Wrestling, Future Ideas For ‘Broken Matt’ Character

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Hardy discussed whether he has a timeline for retiring from wrestling, wanting to do future projects with the Broken Matt character, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Matt Hardy on whether he has a timeline for retiring from wrestling: “No, I don’t. I literally am just playing it by ear. I’m just gonna see how my body holds up. I mean, that’s more or less what it comes down to.”

On Jeff Hardy’s status and Jeff’s issues before his final match in WWE: “He’s good. It was basically, and when he wants to share this story, he will, I’m sure. But I mean, he ended up being exhausted after driving all night. He was on late for SmackDown, the last match. They had a 300 mile plus drive. He got in very early in the morning, and then he had a family emergency and he was up early. I think he was just exhausted and shot and probably beat up at the same time. He was also very stressed out from his WWE job as well, and I think for him, sometimes he kind of gets in his own head, especially if he’s alone like on the road and whatnot. I think it’s better with me there too. I just think he feels a little more comfortable. Sometimes he really can get in his own head. I feel like it’s one of the things where he was stressed because he had some stuff going on in his wife’s life and a death in the family, and he hadn’t slept at all that night. Then he kind of went into work exhausted and what happened is what happened.”

On wanting to do future projects with the Broken Matt character: “Broken Matt has a very dear place in my heart. I would love to do a silly-ass Broken Matt series, whatever it may be. I’m sure Jeff would be down for it too. He loves that nonsense as well. I think it’d be really fun. Maybe one of these days we’ll get Jeremy Borash back over, and we’ll take JB and we’ll film some more Broken Universe content.”

