Matt Hardy Says He Wants a Match With Roman Reigns Before He Retires, Thinks He Would be a Good Coach or Trainer for WWE

– myKhel recently interviewed WWE Superstar Matt Hardy, who revealed Roman Reigns is an opponent he wants to face before he retires from the ring. Below are some highlights.

Matt Hardy on wanting to become a coach or trainer: “I absolutely think that I would be a good coach or a trainer in the WWE after I retire. I could be very beneficial as being a producer someone who kind-of structure matches or even a writer for someone who is on the creative aspect. A lot of things especially considering I have been in ring perform for him for so long sometimes I feel like I have now insight in the way to help of guys from creative aspect like people are just born writers since I have been actual performers rest or for some years past.”

Matt Hardy on wanting to face Roman Reigns before he retires: “I would say that one person that I would be dreaming before retirement because I haven’t got a chance to work with him. Now he’s gonna be gone for a little bit in future…it’ll be Roman Reigns. He is kind of a guy that WWE built around and I do I like him a lot as a person. I consider him my friend. So I would love to have a Matt Hardy vs. Roman Reigns match before retirement.”