Matt Sydal Announces Surgery on His Right Foot Today
In a post on Twitter, Matt Sydal announced that he will be having surgery on his right foot today after dealing with pain for twelve years.
He wrote: “After 12 years of suffering, I’m getting my right foot fixed today. The surgeon has to break and re-fuse three bones, and use hardware to set my toes into the joints. Thank you to @AEW and our Medical Staff for the care. Thanks to the fans who’ve stuck with me the whole time. Love you all! The best is yet to come…”
— Matt Sydal (@MattSydal) June 14, 2024