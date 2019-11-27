wrestling / News
Mauro Ranallo Not Expected To Call NXT Tonight
November 27, 2019 | Posted by
This past weekend, Corey Graves sent out a tweet about Mauro Ranallo, criticizing his Ranallo work during NXT Takeover: WarGames. This led to Ranallo deleting his Twitter account and missing Survivor Series.
PostWrestling reports that following the events from this weekend, Ranallo is not expected to call tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. When Ranallo missed Survivor Series, Michael Cole said it was because he blew his voice out during Takeover, but would be on tonight’s episode. It remains to be seen how WWE will explain his absence tonight.
The report adds that Ranallo has been communicating with WWE but the decision was made for him not to appear this week. It’s unknown if he will be back next week.
