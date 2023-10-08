Max Caster On Giving Advice To AEW Talents, The Secret To The Acclaimed’s Success

Max Caster has given some advice to other talents in AEW, though he does wish more people would ask. Caster and Anthony Bowens have found great success as The Acclaimed in AEW, and while on Busted Open Radio the two were asked how they make their time work as well as whether they get asked for advice.

“A little bit,” Caster answered (h/t to Fightful). “I wish more guys would ask, but the secret is you have to work together as business partners and become friends and then just do whatever you want. There are going to be a lot of people that tell you not to do things. For example, they told us not to do the scissoring. Eventually, we said, ‘that’s dumb. What else are we going to do?’ Once it resonated with people, we said, ‘See, look at that.’ A lot of people try to tell me what not to say in the entrances. ‘I think it’s funny, let me try it.’ They’ll bleep it or whatever, but in the moment, it works.”

He added, “You kind of have to go with your gut and hopefully you have a team that supports you. You never want to be teamed up with anyone that says, ‘I don’t want to do that. I think I would look silly. That’s not a good idea.’ Every idea is a good idea, just throw it at the wall and do it. The fans will appreciate how hard you work.”