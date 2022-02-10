Max Caster Wants a Match With MJF, Talks Not Wanting to Be a Typical Babyface or Heel

Max Caster would love to be able to square off with MJF on the ring and mic, and he talked about it in a recent interview. The Acclaimed member appeared on the Sports General podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On his in-ring goals: “For me, as a singles wrestler, I would love to wrestle MJF. We’re very, very close and I think everybody wants to hear what I would say about him on the microphone. Everyone hates him so much, you know? I don’t think I could go wrong there. No, not at all. Oh my gosh, I would love, I would love to roast him. He would be so angry.”

On not wanting to be a traditional babyface or heel: “I agree with one of Cody Rhodes’ famous quotes, which is, ‘It’s an old trope in wrestling,’ because fans are going to root for who they want to root for. You know? Everybody has their favorites. It’s like, My Little Pony or something. Everyone had their favorite My Little Pony. You know? Everyone has their favorite wrestler. So, I am someone’s favorite wrestler, Cody Rhodes is someone’s favorite wrestler, Kenny Omega is someone’s favorite wrestler.

“So when we [The Acclaimed] walk out you hear the representation of that. It’s not all boos, it’s not all cheers, and it’s not something that I have to think about it. It’s just, be myself. That’s another great piece of advice, be yourself. Because the second you try and pretend to be something that you’re not – if I say, ‘Oh, I have to be a good guy, I have to make the fans cheer me,’ they’re going to see right through that. They’re going to say, ‘Well, you’re not being authentic.’ Same thing if I try to make them hate me. But if I’m just myself, some people will hate me, always, some people will like me, always, and some people are going to flip-flop back and forth. And that’s how I like it.”