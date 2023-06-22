Maxxine Dupri Says Total Divas Fandom Led To Her Seeking WWE Career

Maxxine Dupri is a part of the WWE main roster, and she says that her road to the company started with being a Total Divas fan. Dupri was a guest on WWE’s After the Bell and talked about how she decided to reach out through her modeling agency to seek a spot in WWE after years of being a fan of the reality show.

“I loved Total Divas, I was obsessed with Total Divas,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “My grandpa is a huge fan. He used to take my dad to WWE shows. He watches every week, so I’m officially the favorite grandchild, which is pretty exciting. My boyfriend is a huge WWE fan, so through COVID, that was really all that was on in our house. If he was playing a video game it was always WWE 2K and I’m like, ‘Wait, this is Total Divas! Let’s bring it back.'”

Dupri noted that she was invited for a tryout after submitting auditions multiple times to the company. She is now allied with Alpha Academy on WWE TV.