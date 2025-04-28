Mayu Iwatani Announces She Is Leaving STARDOM

During a press conference earlier today, Mayu Iwatani has announced that she will be leaving STARDOM. She reiterated the message in a post on Twitter. This follows her loss to Syuri for the IWGP Women’s Championship to Syuri at All-Star Grand Queendom 2025.

She wrote: “I have left Stardom. 14 years and 3 months. Thank you so, so much! I wanted to leave with a smile, but I was shocked that tears came. I’m also shocked at myself for making this decision. I won’t be the icon of Stardom, but the icon of women’s professional wrestling. I hope you’ll continue to follow me. I’m running away from home now!”