WWE News: Meet The New WWE UK GM, Stephanie McMahon Hypes Undercover Boss, Austin vs. Foley Throwback Pic

June 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Johnny Saint WWE UK

– WWE posted this video to introduce the new General Manager for the WWE UK brand, wrestling legendary Johnny Saint. Here are some quotes, courtesy of wrestlinginc.com

“For the guys in England who have not quite made it yet, this new run in the UK has given them something to try and achieve, to work towards, to enhance their careers,” Saint said. “A lot of untapped talent over here in the UK. And now working for a worldwide company, it’s endless prospects. For anybody who’s prepared to work really hard and sacrifice, it’s unlimited. Coming from the old school, I’m going to drive them quite hard. They’re not going to get an easy task with me.”

– Here is Stephanie McMahon, hyping tonight’s appearance on Undercover Boss…

– WWE Network‘s Instagram shared the following “This Day In WWE History” photo of Steve Austin taking on Mankind in a Hell In A Cell on Raw 20 years ago…

