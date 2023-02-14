Memphis Wrestling, WWE, NWA & More Pay Tribute to Jerry Jarrett

The wrestling world has taken to social media to react to the passing of legendary wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett. As noted earlier, the Memphis Wrestling and TNA founder passed on Tuesday at the age of 80, and you can see reactions from Memphis Wrestling, WWE, the NWA, Jeff Jarrett’s My World Podcast account, Nick Aldis and many more below:

Our #MemphisWrestling family is heartbroken. We lost the legend who started it all, Jerry Jarrett. The moments, memories and advice will be remembered & cherished forever. 🙏 All love & condolences to family, friends and fans all over the world. Rest in power, Mr. Jarrett 〽️ pic.twitter.com/P2m0qlaMvw — Memphis Wrestling (@Mem_Wrestling) February 14, 2023

WWE is saddened to learn that Jerry Jarrett has passed away at age 80. WWE extends its condolences to Jarrett’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/7icnWQmuD0 — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2023

The NWA family is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jerry Jarrett. A very important part of the professional wrestling business, we send our condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/zMdyNkoV9G — NWA (@nwa) February 14, 2023

Performer, businessman, icon, and father. God bless the legendary Jerry Jarrett and watch over those who love him.#RIP pic.twitter.com/KQjmK0UW2y — My World with Jeff Jarrett (@MyWorldPod) February 14, 2023

I'm very sad to learn of the passing of Jerry Jarrett. One of the most successful promoters in American Wrestling history. The last time I saw Jerry was in Charlotte NC, and what he said to me that day is one of the most cherished memories of my career. RIP. pic.twitter.com/F3pup5zFFf — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) February 14, 2023

RIP Jerry Jarrett 🕯️ One of the greatest minds in wrestling. His impact on the business is undeniable, and his influence will continue to be felt as long as there are still fans willing to pay to see personal issues settled in the ring. Our deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/Au2gcRwirY — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) February 14, 2023

RIP Jerry Jarrett. Jerry was essentially my first boss when I signed with TNA in 2003. We had several very nice and funny conversations, one in particular I will never forget. Thank you for all you gave to professional wrestling. My heart goes out to my friend @RealJeffJarrett — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) February 14, 2023

I loved Jerry Jarrett. He believed in me. He's responsible for Marty & I becoming Tag Champs. I was also one of the 1st people he called to help start TNA. I'm very grateful to Jerry & I'm really sad to know I'll never see him again. #RIP pic.twitter.com/5XSS9EGXq9 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) February 14, 2023

😥 So much to say. At a lost for words. Most importantly, thank you for giving my father & myself our dream job. Love you & your family, Jerry Jarrett.

You changed the landscape of professional wrestling. https://t.co/tzDRzVRqHg — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) February 14, 2023

So sorry to hear of the passing of Jerry Jarrett. He was always a positive influence to my brothers and I as we tried to navigate the wrestling business. #RIPJerryJarrett 🙏 — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) February 14, 2023

Sad news of a great guy who has passed away. Condolences go out to the Jerry Jarrett Family. 😢 Jerry gave HTM a huge break that I never forgot. pic.twitter.com/2W0P6ZKLU6 — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) February 14, 2023

Sad news hearing the passing of Jerry Jarrett. This man helped me out so much in my career. From training at his farm for the USWA wrestling school to last year him saying he’s proud of me for sticking it out. #RipJerry 🙏 pic.twitter.com/u7ELL9sIRw — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) February 14, 2023

RIP Jerry Jarrett. Mr. Jarrett was a big supporter of mine during my USWA run and was very instrumental in bringing me back to WCW. Forever grateful for him. My heartfelt thoughts, prayers, and condolences to his family. Love and respect always. #JerryJarrett #TeamStro pic.twitter.com/EaCx8alWF3 — (Papa Stro Maestro) Rob Kellum (@thestro) February 14, 2023

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Jerry Jarrett – a true pioneer in the wrestling business. We owe so much of our career to the Jarrett family. Jeff believed in us years ago when many didn’t. Sincerest condolences to @RealJeffJarrett & the entire Jarrett family. Prayers https://t.co/KSOA3r1sb0 — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) February 14, 2023

My Condolences to the entire Jarrett Family, friends and fans on the passing of Jerry Jarrett. Godspeed and Thank You Jerry! — Referee Brandon Tolle (@RefBrandonTolle) February 14, 2023

Condolences to the family and friends of Jerry Jarrett. What a legendary legacy 🫡 — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) February 14, 2023

The entire MCW Pro Wrestling family celebrates the life and legacy of the legendary Jerry Jarrett today. Our thoughts and condolences to the family, friends and fans of the Jarrett family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1C4gRbF9BX — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) February 14, 2023

So sad to hear of the passing of Jerry Jarrett. Obviously one of the most influential people in the history of the wrestling business. Honored to have been able to get to know him a little in the last few years. Godspeed and prayers to his family. RIP 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/MDJvvatPbG — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) February 14, 2023

Rest in Peace Jerry Jarrett. I had such good experiences working with him in early TNA. He told my parents that the AMW-XXX cage match at Turning Point 2004 was one of the best he’d ever seen, which was a compliment that I cherish to this day. My best wishes to Jeff & his family. pic.twitter.com/p6mbdnviq4 — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) February 14, 2023

Beyond heartbroken at the news of Jerry Jarrett’s passing. My deepest condolences to Jeff, and the rest of Jerry’s family and friends. — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) February 14, 2023

Once again we're hit with sad news as legendary wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett has passed away at the age of 80. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends and thank him for the incredible memories he brought to us over the years. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/F7Eo6bBnZx — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) February 14, 2023