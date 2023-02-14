Legendary Promoter Jerry Jarrett Passes Away At Age 80

Jerry Jarrett, the legendary promoter and founder of CWA and NWA:TNA (now Impact Wrestling), has passed away this morning in Tennessee. PWInsider reports that Jarrett passed away at the age of 80. No details have been made public as to the cause of death.

Memphis Wrestling historian Mark James announced Jarrett’s passing this afternoon. No comment has been provided as yet by the Jarrett family.

Jarrett was the head of the Memphis Wrestling territory for many years before he sold it in the mid’90s and left wrestling, later returning to found TNA in 2002 with his son Jeff (who is now with AEW). Dutch Mantell took to Twitter to comment on Jarrett’s passing, as you can see below:

SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family.

