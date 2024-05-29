Mercedes Mone Championship Celebration Announced For AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone will have a TBS Championship Celebration on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced the segment on Tuesday night, which will see Mone celebrate her title win over Willow Nightingale that went down at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet: Competitors TBD

* Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch

* Don Callis to present a contract to join his Family

* Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to explain their actions

* TV Time with Chris Jericho

* Mercedes Mone’s TBS Championship Celebration