Mercedes Mone On a Potential Match With Mickie James, WWE Stars She’d Still Like to Face

Mercedes Mone plans to defend her title all around the world, and she recently weighed in on a possible match with Mickie James and more. The IWGP Women’s Champion did a Q&A moderated by Leva Bates at Planet Comicon 2023 in Kansas City, and you can see some highlights below:

On a possible match with Mickie James in Impact: “Like I said, I’m waiting for the bag. I’m waiting for Mickie James. But absolutely do I want to wrestle Mickie James. Mickie James is legit one of my idols. [She’s] someone who I grew up with and I was just like, ‘Wow.’ That was such a standard to me. Her and Trish Stratus, that storyline inspired me so much that I wanted to be in the WWE even more. Like, I’ve never seen a woman’s storyline like that. It transcended through a whole year of a buildup and Mickie James’ character was just so amazing. When they finally had their WrestleMania match, I was just like a kid. I was like, ‘Oh my — I have to do this. I want to do this.

“And when Mickey James came back to the WWE, I was praying and hoping that we would actually get to wrestle. We never got to, we had maybe like tag matches on house shows but we never had a one-on-one, which is my dream. And I definitely believe in 2023 that I can definitely make that dream come true. So I definitely would love to face Mickie James and retire her ass back to that rodeo.”

On who she would like to work with if she did return to WWE: “Can I give you three? It’s actually a lot, because there’s a lot of good talent. I really like Zoe Starks in NXT, I think she is super, super talented and just amazing. I think she is just ready to blast off and shine, and given the opportunity I would love to see her on Raw or Smackdown. Of course, my girl Bayley, I’m not done with her yet. I love her, I think she’s amazing. And Natalya, she’s one of my favorites, and I feel like I’ve never really got the opportunity to have a long match with her. I would love to have like an Iron Woman match with her because I used to train with . And we would just like train for like an hour non-stop, just calling [it in the ring]. So I just know that me and her would just go. We would have an incredible Iron Woman match.”

