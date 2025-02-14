Michelle McCool Recalls 2023 Royal Rumble Appearance, Was Called On Short Notice

Michelle McCool looked back at her appearance in the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match in a new interview. The newly-announced WWE Hall of Fame inductee looked back at her involvement in the match while appearing on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On being contacted for the match on short notice: “Yeah, that was fun. It was interesting. They called me on very short notice, I think it was eight or nine days. They asked me if I wanted to do it, I was like, ‘Ah, shoot.’ I mean yes, I work out, but I’m sure you’ve heard it a million times, ring shape is a whole different ball game. Being in shape to be in the ring in just a different ball game.”

On her participation in the match: “I was there for a few minutes, yeah. I think at one point I was in the corner with Piper and Naomi and I was like, ‘Give me a second y’all, I’m tired.’ But yeah, that was super fun. I knew [Undertaker] was gonna be there with the kids watching and my dad was there. It was something different. They said I could wrestle in my sweatpants and uggs, should’ve been doing it my entire career.”

On why she took the spot: “Honestly, it was a thing where Mark and I talked, our daughter was kind of struggling with — she’s a perfectionist and if she can’t do something on the first try, she gets so mad. It was kind of a lesson, I said, you know what? I’m just gonna let her know that this is something that mommy is kind of a little bit terrified to do on such a short notice. I don’t know if I’m ready to do it but we can be scared and brave at the same time and come out and do it. It was kind of a lesson I was trying to build in for her, I don’t really know that she got that. Not even sure she was cheering for me, but that was part of the reasoning as well.”