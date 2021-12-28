Mick Foley on How Where Bray Wyatt Goes Next Will Benefit From Having Him

– Speaking to Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed what’s next for former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, after his WWE release earlier this year. Below are some highlights.

Foley on where he thinks Rotunda will land: “Oh, wherever he decides to go will benefit from him being there. And that’s great to know. When somebody has success and an amazing pop and reaction, like Ruby Soho, it just shows you.”

Foley on a WWE release not being the death knell of your career anymore: “Because [thinking of] mental health, you get that call from WWE that your time is up, that used to be seen as a death knell on a career. And now people are like, ‘Hey I get to go somewhere else and ply my craft’. I like the idea that there are other places available.”

Foley on why competition is good for the business: “It’s a strong point for the business itself. There should be other places for people to go,’ he added. ‘I detested the idea that when Bill Watts was talking about it being a buyers market because I didn’t like the idea we were seen as a bunch of commodities. But if that’s what we are, then it’s certainly a seller’s market now because there are places to go, and different styles to do. If someone’s happy in Japan, they don’t necessarily need to take that contract.”

WWE released Bray Wyatt from the roster in late July.