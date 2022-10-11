wrestling / News
Mickie James Files ‘Hardcore Country’ Trademark, Mark Sterling Files ‘Scissor Me’ Trademark
– PWInsider has an update on some recent wrestling-related trademark filings with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). On October 5, Mickie James filed a trademark for “Hardcore Country” under the Hardcoure Country LLC with the following description:
“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment; Entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances.”
On October 6, Mark Sterling reportedly filed trademark under Smart Mark LLC for the term “Scissor Me” with the following description:
“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”