– PWInsider has an update on some recent wrestling-related trademark filings with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). On October 5, Mickie James filed a trademark for “Hardcore Country” under the Hardcoure Country LLC with the following description:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment; Entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances.”

On October 6, Mark Sterling reportedly filed trademark under Smart Mark LLC for the term “Scissor Me” with the following description: