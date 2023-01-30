Mickie James Credits Trish Stratus, Lita & More For Blazing A Trail For Her

Mickie James recently gave an interview with SEScoops and spoke about how the performers who predated her career made things possible for her to achieve what she has (via Wrestling Inc). James shared a few names that she believes deserve credit for the fact that fans can now see her perform in the scope that she’s recently demonstrated. You can catch a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On how the industry as a whole benfits from the work of pioneers: “I feel like we do this — and this is not just a woman thing, I think this is a wrestling thing altogether — you see so many people that have had remarkable careers and done amazing things and really pounded the pavement. And now, the business is so hot, and you see these strides, all these things you wanted: equal time, equal opportunity, equal pay. And you start to see these things come about and go, ‘Oh, it’s amazing.’ But those people don’t often get recognized for all the work.”

On who she credits for enabling her own successes: “The Miss Jackies, or Sensational Sherri, who was my idol, or Trish and Lita, Molly [Holly], Lisa Marie, you know, women who were in that era of trying to find balance. And the women that I worked with: Beth Phoenix and Nattie ,who have stood that test of time. … You can’t build a house without the foundation.”