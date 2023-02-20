wrestling / News
Mike Bailey vs. KENTA Set For This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Taping
February 20, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that Mike Bailey will face KENTA at this weekend’s TV taping in Las Vegas. The show will be taped on Saturday at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. It will feature the fallout from Friday’s No Surrender PPV.
BREAKING: @SpeedballBailey will face @KENTAG2S THIS SATURDAY at #NoSurrenderFallout at Sam's Town in Las Vegas.
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/Pm4hwEjEx3 pic.twitter.com/WJdLaZPYg2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 20, 2023
