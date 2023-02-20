wrestling / News

Mike Bailey vs. KENTA Set For This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Taping

February 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced that Mike Bailey will face KENTA at this weekend’s TV taping in Las Vegas. The show will be taped on Saturday at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. It will feature the fallout from Friday’s No Surrender PPV.

