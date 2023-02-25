Mike Bailey Says He Wants To Hold Both The X-Division & Impact World Title

Mike Bailey is looking for all the gold in Impact Wrestling, aiming at capturing both the X-Division & Impact World Championships. Bailey appeared on Tru Heels BTR and talked about his championship goals for the coming year, saying that he’d like to capture both titles without cashing in the X-Division title to exercise Option C. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On whether he would prefer to focus on the Impact World Title or X-Division Title: “I think it’s both because when I won the X-Division Championship at the 20 year Slammiversary in an Ultimate X match. I couldn’t think of a better way to become X-Division Champion and I can’t think of a better way to become Impact World Champion than taking it away from the person who currently has the longest reign of all time.”

On not cashing in the X-Division Title for a World Title shot: “The big reason I never cashed in ‘Option C’ is because I wanted both. I didn’t want to lose one to get the other because I honestly don’t think one is better or more meaningful than the other. I think I said when I was X-Division Champion, but I think in terms as a division that the X-Division is the best division in professional wrestling. It’s just so packed and stacked with talent, but having both is my ultimate goal and if I can throw in the tag championship as well on top of the mix, I’d be happier. Why not throw in the Digital Media Championship while we’re at it? But I refuse to set any limitations on what I can accomplish in Impact Wrestling.”