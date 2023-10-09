Mike Bailey Says Will Ospreay Is The Best In the World Aside From Him

Mike Bailey has a huge match at Impact Bound For Glory in Will Ospreay, but he feels like he is on Ospreay’s level. Bailey spoke with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge for a new interview and discussed his match with the IWGP UK Champion. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On how it would feel to beat someone with Ospreay’s record: “It would just feel normal. I mean, the expectation for me right now is that I will beat Will Ospreay. I wouldn’t be taking this match if it wasn’t. I know it’s a subjective notion, but is there anyone in the world, really, that’s having matches that are as good as Will Ospreay and has been doing that for just as long? There’s a lot of guys that are arguably on the same level, but no one has been doing it as consistently.”

On being on Ospreay’s level: “Will Ospreay, he goes all around the world, insane schedule, and like every time — I mean, one of the best wrestlers in the world, which I realize is subjective, but to me, Will Ospreay is the best wrestler in the world and I think that I fit right there with him in that branch. It’s a very subjective notion to begin with and it’s even harder to be unbiased when talking about yourself, but every chance that I get to prove I am of the same caliber, I do it. I was in The Best of The Super Juniors this year, I made it to the semi-finals. I lost to Master Wato, who went on to win it, but at a coin toss, and any loss I’ve had against any world-caliber opponent was a loss at a coin toss. There are no matches that I could not have won and I am certain that I can be absolutely anyone in the world. There is no one that I cannot beat and that certainly includes the person that is, in my opinion, aside from me, the best wrestler in the world, Will Ospreay.”