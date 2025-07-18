Mike Santana Comments On Ortiz Sharing Praise For His Success

Mike Santana recently reacted to his old tag team partner Ortiz expressing happiness for his success. Ortiz said in an interview that it was “very cool” to see Santana’s success in TNA and NXT, noting that they would not have accomplished what they each did together. Santana was asked about the matter on the Battleground Podcast and said he hadn’t heard Ortiz’s comments but appreciated the show of respect.

“It’s funny that that’s the first time that I’ve heard that,” Santana said (per Fightful). “But that’s pretty cool. That’s a cool thing to say. I appreciate it.”

Santana will battle Trick Williams and Joe Hendry in a match for Williams’ championship at Slammiversary on Sunday.