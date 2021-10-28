wrestling / News
Mikey Rukus Details Creating The Ghostbusters Knockoff Theme For the Elite
On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was a special Halloween-themed main event with both The Elite and The Dark Order coming out in costumes. The Elite came out as the Ghostbusters, complete with a customized theme song knockoff. In a post on Twitter, Mikey Rukus detailed how he came up with the theme on only two hours’ notice.
He wrote: “Got the call at 5:30- “we need a ghostbusters type track”. Stuck in Traffic til 6:15pm. Started producing at 6:28. Computer froze at 7:18. Lost 30 minutes of progress. Didn’t panic- reworked, mixed. Delivered at 8:03pm. I Fkn love my job.”
Who ya gonna call? #TheElite – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/KW8MWa6wnS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021
Got the call at 5:30- “we need a ghostbusters type track”
Stuck in Traffic til 6:15pm
Started producing at 6:28
Computer froze at 7:18
Lost 30 minutes of progress
Didn’t panic- reworked, mixed
Delivered at 8:03pm
I Fkn love my job.#AEWDynamite
— RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) October 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- ROH Announces Hiatus Following Final Battle, Plans to ‘Pivot’ & ‘Reimagine’ Company
- Tony Khan on AEW’s Future Streaming Plans, Will Not Put PPV Events on Ad Supported Streaming
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002, Austin Not Wanting To Work With Jeff Jarrett In WWE
- Eric Bischoff On Biggest Misconception Of Why WCW Failed, AEW vs. WWE Television Presentation