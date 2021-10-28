Mikey Rukus Details Creating The Ghostbusters Knockoff Theme For the Elite

On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was a special Halloween-themed main event with both The Elite and The Dark Order coming out in costumes. The Elite came out as the Ghostbusters, complete with a customized theme song knockoff. In a post on Twitter, Mikey Rukus detailed how he came up with the theme on only two hours’ notice.

He wrote: “Got the call at 5:30- “we need a ghostbusters type track”. Stuck in Traffic til 6:15pm. Started producing at 6:28. Computer froze at 7:18. Lost 30 minutes of progress. Didn’t panic- reworked, mixed. Delivered at 8:03pm. I Fkn love my job.”