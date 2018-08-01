Miz & Mrs. Ratings Tick Down in Second Week

– The ratings for this week’s episode of Miz & Mrs. were down from last week’s series premiere. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.46 rating and 1.303 million viewers, which was down 21% and 12% from last week’s 0.58 demo rating and 1.473 million viewers.

While that doesn’t sound like great news at first glance, it is typical for shows to drop after their series and even season premieres. The first episode tends to draw in the curious, casual viewers who may not come back for subsequent weeks. The second season of Total Bellas saw drops of 22% and 18% in its second episode, by comparison.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #3 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind Smackdown (0.75 demo rating, 2.401 million viewers) and Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean (0.58 demo rating, 1.631 million viewers).