The Miz Says John Morrison Has a Good Chance to Win Survivor

– The Miz appeared on the ChallengeMania podcast and discussed rumors that John Hennigan will be on the new season of Survivor, plus more. Audio is below, plus highlights per WZ’s Bill Pritchard:

On John Morrison’s chances on Survivor: “He’s one of those people that, in my opinion, if he goes on Survivor he can definitely win that thing. The only problem is, Morrison is a very big personality and a big being, and whenever you go on a show like Survivor and you’re that person, all the people—you’re intimidating to them—so all of the people would be like ‘oh you’re going to be good at stuff? Let me use him until I’m done using him.’ He’s got to be smart in this game, but he’s a very smart person. The guy was my tag team partner, he’s athletically fit, super smart and he knows how to strategize to get to the top. If there’s anyone that’s going to do really well on Survivor, it’s him.

On if he’s looking forward to feud or WrestleMania match with Daniel Bryan next year: “The one thing—I’ll tell you this—there is no opponent that I’m looking forward to go to WrestleMania. The thing I’m looking forward to is becoming WWE Champion. Once I get that title, that’s when I’ll start worrying about WrestleMania and who I’m going to be facing. Right now, my eyes are set on the number one title in all of WWE, the WWE Championship.”