MJF Says Chris Jericho Influenced Brian Ortega’s Use of The Judas Effect During UFC Headliner Against Korean Zombie

– During last night’s UFC on ESPN+ 38 event, in the main event, featherweight contender Brian Ortega hit “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung with an impressive reverse elbow strike. AEW wrestler MJF took note of the technique on Twitter last night, and he credited Chris Jericho for influencing the move. That is since Jericho now uses a reverse elbow, The Judas Effect, as his finisher in AEW.

MJF wrote on Twitter, “Jericho stays influencing the kids.” Ortega went on to win the fight by unanimous decision. You can view MJF’s tweet and a clip of the technique from the fight in question below.

MJF is set for a dinner date on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with AEW dubbing the segment, Le Dinner Debonair. MJF noted that the segment will “Shock the world” on his Twitter earlier today.

Jericho stays influencing the kids. pic.twitter.com/18yVraOUly — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 18, 2020