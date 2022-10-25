wrestling / News
MJF To Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
MJF will be speaking on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that we’ll hear from MJF on this week’s episode after he cashed in his casino chip for a match against Jon Moxley at the AEW World Championship at Full Gear.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* AEW Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory
* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter
* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara
* We’ll hear from MJF
Last week #CasinoLadderMatch Winner @The_MJF called his shot & will cash in his AEW World Championship opportunity at #AEWFullGear on Saturday, November 19 LIVE on PPV.
This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we'll hear from the Self-Proclaimed Devil MJF LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/sTB1O2lyrE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2022
