MJF To Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

MJF will be speaking on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that we’ll hear from MJF on this week’s episode after he cashed in his casino chip for a match against Jon Moxley at the AEW World Championship at Full Gear.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* AEW Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory

* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

* We’ll hear from MJF